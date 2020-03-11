MN Lawmaker replaces in-person meetings with phone calls to halt spread of COVID-19

At least one Minnesota lawmaker is replacing in-person meetings with phone calls out of concern of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

State Sen. Matt Klein (DFL – Mendota Heights) released a video on his Facebook page Tuesday, explaining his decision. The lawmaker, who is also a physician, said that “cities that have acted quickly to remove people from large congregate settings have been able to slow and stop the progress of this illness.”

Klein says he is still open to feedback from his constituents. Just instead of a meeting in his office in St. Paul, he’d prefer an email exchange or phone call.

“For this short time, I’d prefer that people not come down to the capitol and put yourselves at risk,” he said.

As of Wednesday, there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The latest was reported Tuesday when a person in Anoka County tested positive after likely being exposed during international travel. The person, who is in their 30s, is in critical condition.

To slow the spread of the virus, state health officials are encouraging people to stay home if sick, cover their coughs and wash their hands routinely.