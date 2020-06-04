MN Governor activates National Guard ahead of planned protests in Fargo

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is activating the National Guard to Clay County ahead of planned protests in North Dakota.

Walz signed an executive order Wednesday night, aimed at protecting Moorhead, Clay County and the surrounding area.

It comes in the wake of last Saturday's riot in downtown Fargo, where a number of businesses were damaged and looted after a peaceful protest of George Floyd's death turned violent.

Walz's order is effective immediately.

There is a protest planned Thursday in Grand Forks and one Friday in Fargo.

KFGO News is reporting that Gov. Walz says local law enforcement is aware of credible threats of violent activities during demonstrations planned in North Dakota that could impact Minnesota border communities.