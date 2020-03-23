MN Governor Walz to self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that he will be under self-quarantine after learning he made contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19.

The Governor will be quarantined for 14 days hasn't left his home since learning of the contact earlier this morning.

A member of Walz' security detail who the Governor was close to last week tested positive on Sunday night.

Governor Walz is not currently showing any symptoms and will be following CDC recommendations by staying quarantined until April 6th.

A release from the Governor's office says that he will continue to oversee the state's response to the pandemic from his home.