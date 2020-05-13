MN COVID-19 numbers list coronavirus as cause of death, even if they didn't test positive

The state of Minnesota released new COVID-19 case numbers on Wednesday and is now revealing some people are listed as dying from the virus, but a positive test result isn't even documented.

The state says a total of 638 people have died from the virus, but nine of them do not have a positive test result. Of the 638 people who died, 517 of them lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility.

The state is reporting a total of 12,917 cases, an increase of 423 from the day before.

494 people are in the hospital and 199 of them are in the ICU.

8,787 are listed as recovered.

