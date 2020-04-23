MN COVID-19 death toll reaches 200

The death toll from the coronavirus in Minnesota has now reached 200, an increase of 21 deaths from the day before according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The total positive cases in the state is now 2,942, an increase of 221 from the day before.

268 people are in the hospital today with the virus and 104 of them are in the ICU.

1,536 people are listed as recovered.

Clay County is still leading in cases on the Minnesota side of the Red River Valley with 84 cases.