MN Attorney General sues big oil companies over climate change

The state of Minnesota is suing big oil companies for what it calls deceptive practices related to climate change.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says the oil companies committed fraud, failure to warn and false statements in advertising among other violations.

The oil companies listed in the lawsuit are ExxonMobil, Koch Industries and American Petroleum.

The state is seeking restitution from the companies, along with funds for a public education campaign on the issue of climate change.

“Impacts from climate change hurt our low-income residents and communities of color first and worst," Ellison says. "The impacts on farmers in our agricultural state are widespread as well. Holding these companies accountable for the climate deception they’ve spread and continue to spread is essential to helping families to afford their lives and live with dignity and respect."

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the state warmed faster than both national and global rates, with Minnesota's temperature increasing by about 3.2 degrees from 1951 to 2012.

