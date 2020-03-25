MN Attorney General cracks down on price-gouging

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has started cracking down on price-gouging during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ellison says his office began its enforcement efforts immediately after Gov. Tim Walz's executive order banning price-gouging on essential goods during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency went into effect Saturday.

Ellison says so far, his office has received more than 300 price-gouging complaints on goods and services.

Those include toilet paper, rice, cleaning products, face masks, eggs, butter and water.

Ellison's office has made more than 70 visits to Minnesota retailers during the past four day to check prices and investigate complaints of price-gouging.