MN AG sues 6 bars to stop illegal re-opening

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he is suing six bars and restaurants known as “Shady’s” that said will reopen in the coming days for on-site consumption of food and beverages.

The reopening would be a violation of Governor Tim Walz's "Stay Safe Minnesota" order.

The Ellison lists the locations in Albany, Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice, and St. Martin, and names the owner as a defendant.

Ellison said in a news release that despite the owner initially agreeing to delay the opening, the owner stated publicly Sunday that he intends to reopen Monday.

“The vast majority of Minnesota’s bar and restaurant owners are doing the safe, lawful, and right thing during this crisis by keeping their doors closed, while still serving customers as allowed through take-out and drive-up. As hard as it is for them — and I know it’s hard — they’re doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves, their families, their employees, and their customers safe from this deadly pandemic. They deserve all of our thanks,” Attorney General Ellison said.

