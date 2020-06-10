MN Child airlifted to hospital after alleged Child Abuse

Multiple agencies are investigating an alleged Child Abuse in Mahnomen Minnesota.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident on June 8th.

After arriving at the scene, the 2200 Block of College Road in Mahnomen, a three-year-old child was flown to a Fargo Hospital to receive treatment.

The child is currently in critical condition.

No names have been released and no further information is currently being provided to protect the family's privacy and the integrity of the investigation.

More information will be released at a later time.