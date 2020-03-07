MDH speaks on first confirmed Coronavirus case in the state

We are learning new details about the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they're working to make sure the virus doesn't spread in the state.

On Saturday, health officials confirmed that the patient--a Ramsey county resident--is over the age of 65 and had underlying health issues.

That person is in stable condition now and is in isolation in their own home.

We know now that the person was on the Grand Princess Cruise Line in Mexico when they contracted the virus.

They got off the ship on Feb. 21 and tested positive for the virus Friday.

This person hasn't been in close contact with anyone since returning, so health officials are saying there's low risk for community spread at this time.

Health officials adding, there were 26 other people from Minnesota on the same ship.

Health officials confirmed those people do not have the virus.

It's the same cruise line that's in limbo out of California with over 20 confirmed cases.

We're told there are over 40 Minnesotans stuck on that ship right.

Back home, they're running another set of tests.

They're looking at 11 people, but say those numbers will go up.

Health officials say we'll know if anyone tested positive within the day.

The MDH has a hotline where you can take your questions regarding the virus, it's 651-201-3920.

