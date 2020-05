The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 702 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 10,790.

Health officials are reporting 24 COVID related deaths Saturday, a total of 557.

They say 6,322 people no longer need isolation.

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,612

Hospitalized as of Saturday: 476

Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 180