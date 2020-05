The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 481 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 11,271.

That's 221 less cases than reported on Saturday.

The MDH is also reporting 20 COVID related deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 578.

Health officials say 6,882 people no longer need isolation.

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,657

Hospitalized as of Sunday: 434

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 199