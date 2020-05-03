MDH: 435 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday

Minn. (Valley News Live)-- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 435 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 6,663.
A total of 1,199 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date.
Currently 373 cases are hospitalized, with 155 in intensive care.
Sunday's update includes another 24 COVID-19 deaths, 21 of which occurred in long-term care facilities, for a new statewide total of 419.
The age range and county of residence:
• 1 Hennepin County resident in their 100s
• 7 Hennepin County residents in their 90s
• 3 Hennepin County residents in their 80s
• 3 Hennepin County residents in their 70s
• 2 Hennepin County resident in their 60s
• 2 Hennepin County resident in their 50s
• 1 Hennepin County resident in their 40s
• 1 Ramsey County resident in their 80s
• 1 Ramsey County resident in their 70s
• 1 Ramsey County resident in their 60s
• 1 Anoka County residents in their 90s
• 1 Anoka County Resident in their 80s
Two deaths not in a long-term care facility occurred in Hennepin County and the other death not in a long-term care facility occurred in Anoka County.
NOTE: One death from yesterday’s count was listed as Hennepin County that should be listed as Washington County. The death was a resident in their 70s.
Counties of residence of new COVID-19 cases:
Hennepin 175
Stearns 58
Nobles 41
Ramsey 39
Kandiyohi 22
Anoka 17
Dakota 13
Olmsted 11
Clay 7
Scott 6
Blue Earth 5
Polk 5
Itasca 4
Sherburne 4
Washington 4
Benton 3
Marshall 2
Rice 2
Wright 2
Carlton 1
Carver 1
Chippewa 1
Cottonwood 1
Le Sueur 1
Lyon 1
Meeker 1
Murray 1
St. Louis 1
Steele 1
Waseca 1
Missing = 4