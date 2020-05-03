MDH: 435 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 435 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 6,663.

A total of 1,199 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date.

Currently 373 cases are hospitalized, with 155 in intensive care.

Sunday's update includes another 24 COVID-19 deaths, 21 of which occurred in long-term care facilities, for a new statewide total of 419.

The age range and county of residence:

• 1 Hennepin County resident in their 100s

• 7 Hennepin County residents in their 90s

• 3 Hennepin County residents in their 80s

• 3 Hennepin County residents in their 70s

• 2 Hennepin County resident in their 60s

• 2 Hennepin County resident in their 50s

• 1 Hennepin County resident in their 40s

• 1 Ramsey County resident in their 80s

• 1 Ramsey County resident in their 70s

• 1 Ramsey County resident in their 60s

• 1 Anoka County residents in their 90s

• 1 Anoka County Resident in their 80s

Two deaths not in a long-term care facility occurred in Hennepin County and the other death not in a long-term care facility occurred in Anoka County.

NOTE: One death from yesterday’s count was listed as Hennepin County that should be listed as Washington County. The death was a resident in their 70s.

Counties of residence of new COVID-19 cases:

Hennepin 175

Stearns 58

Nobles 41

Ramsey 39

Kandiyohi 22

Anoka 17

Dakota 13

Olmsted 11

Clay 7

Scott 6

Blue Earth 5

Polk 5

Itasca 4

Sherburne 4

Washington 4

Benton 3

Marshall 2

Rice 2

Wright 2

Carlton 1

Carver 1

Chippewa 1

Cottonwood 1

Le Sueur 1

Lyon 1

Meeker 1

Murray 1

St. Louis 1

Steele 1

Waseca 1

Missing = 4

