The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 427 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 35,033.

They're also reporting six deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 1,417.

Total approximate number of completed tests: 568,907

Patients no longer needing isolation: 30,401

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 3,986

Hospitalized as of Saturday: 300

Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 155