The Minnesota Department of health is reporting 311 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 30,471.

The health department is also reporting 15 COVID-related deaths Sunday.

Total approximate number of completed tests: 417,710

Patients no longer needing isolation: 26,090

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 3,610

Hospitalized as of Sunday: 369

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 186