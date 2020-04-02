MATBUS relocates downtown Fargo hub

Starting Saturday, April 4, MATBUS will operate its downtown hub at a new temporary location – the former Fargo Cass Public Health building at 401 3 Ave N. The current Ground Transportation Center (502 NP Ave) will then begin a major construction project to update the building and its parking lot. Jefferson Lines will also move to the new hub location.

Relocating operations during construction allows the project to be completed much faster than continuing in the same building. The MATBUS hub is expected to return to the Ground Transportation Center by the end of August 2020, with full project completion by October 2020.

At the 3 Ave N location, all downtown buses will park on the streets surrounding the building. The lobby will continue to be closed to the public, due to current social distancing recommendations. Accessible portable toilets will be available for passengers during this time.

As demolition begins at the Ground Transportation Center, contracted workers will be using hazardous materials suits. This is a precaution due to the age of the building’s materials. There is no danger to the public.

For more information, visit MATBUS.com. Sign up for Rider Alerts or follow MATBUS on Facebook or Twitter to receive notifications of MATBUS updates. MATBUS staff will continue to be available by phone at 701.232.7500.