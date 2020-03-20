MATBUS offers free rides starting March 23

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, all MATBUS services (including fixed-route and MAT Paratransit) will be fare-free beginning Monday, March 23.

Ending fare collection and purchasing will allow MATBUS staff to more effectively address health recommendations. With no need to sell passes, the Ground Transportation Center, located at 502 NP Avenue in Fargo, will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23. This included the Jefferson Lines offices. Accessible portable toilets will be available to riders during this closure.

MATBUS riders are recommended to use the back door of the buses to board and deboard, when possible, reducing contact with the bus drivers. Riders should also aim to keep an appropriate distance from other passengers, at least two empty seats. MATBUS has updated cleaning procedures to include nightly disinfecting of all interior areas of the vehicles.

MATBUS is committed to continuing to provide vital services during this unprecedented emergency. Public transit is a necessary service to help people maintain living standards – buying groceries, accessing medical services, and traveling to work.

All information about service impacts is posted at MATBUS.com. Sign up for Rider Alerts or follow MATBUS on Facebook or Twitter to receive notifications of MATBUS updates. MATBUS staff will continue to be available by phone at 701.232.7500.