MAT bus crash in Fargo injures three people, one taken to hospital

Three people were injured after two MAT busses collided in Fargo Wednesday evening.

Fargo Police Officers were dispatched to 4th Ave and 4th St. N. in Fargo for a report of an injury accident, just before 6 p.m.

According to police, one MAT bus was stopped at a red light facing westbound in the 300 Block of 4 Ave N., when the second bus rear-ended it. The driver of the second bus told officers that he was trying to stop but the throttle was stuck, which ultimately caused the crash.

Two passengers had minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Both busses were severely damaged.

No charges have been issued.