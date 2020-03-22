Lucky's 13 Pub deals

Several local restaurants are working to keep customers full, even without that dine-in option.

Lucky's 13 Pub in Fargo is just one of many.

The partnered with Bite Squad, Door Dash and Uber Eats.

They also have a take out option, for customers wanting to get out of the house.

They say they're grateful for all the customers helping, adding they will do whatever it takes to keep doors open.

For customers purchasing gift cards--A $50 dollar card will get you $10 dollars free and a $100 dollar gift card will get you $20 dollars free.

"I think it's super important. It gives everyone a sense of community. It gets you out of the house. This is a scary time for everyone," Manager Ashley Richter says. "It's all about comfort food right now, and we've got a great comfort food menu."

Speaking of comfort food, it's Lucky's $5 dollar burger menu all day long Monday, for those looking for a take-out deal.