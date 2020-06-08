Lottery ticket sales open for Trump visit to Mount Rushmore

South Dakota tourism officials say the number of ticket requests for President Donald Trump’s planned appearance at a Mount Rushmore fireworks show were nearly four times the amount available in the lottery.

Officials say they received nearly 5,700 applications requesting nearly 29,000 tickets by midday on Friday, the first day of ticket sales.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the maximum capacity for the July 3 event is 7,500 people in ticketed areas.

The fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has not happened since 2009, when it was ended because of fire danger after a pine beetle infestation.