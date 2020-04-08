Long-term care facility in Fargo has four people test positive for COVID-19

Rosewood on Broadway announced two employees and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the long-term care facility says the residents are isolated and the employees are isolated at home.

Rosewood on Broadway said they have been restricting visitors into the facility for several weeks, with daily screenings for fever or other symptoms for all employees.

The facility said they are taking all necessary precautions and have contacted employees and residents who may have come into close contact with the people who tested positive.

Rosewood said it’s working closely with its medical director Mary Jo Lewis, MD, the North Dakota Department of Health and Dr. Paul Carson, and infectious disease specialist who is consulting with the Department.

“The safety of our residents and employees is our highest priority. We continue to protect our residents and staff by following the strict guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and North Dakota Department of Health and best practice infection control protocols,” the facility said in a release.

