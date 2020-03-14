Loneliness amid social distancing

As people are being isolated because of quarantines and social distancing, the Coronavirus isn't the only public health problem we are up against.

People are suffering from loneliness, as well.

Across the country, people are being asked to work from home, universities are switching to online classes and mass gatherings are being canceled.

"It's really important for us to be talking about the psycho-social stresses involved with being under quarantine or limited social contact situations," Dr. Renae Reinardy says. "Oftentimes the result of that can be loneliness.

While scientists work to learn more about the virus, experts, like this licensed psychologist, have long understood the toll loneliness can take on your body.

"Loneliness can have a major impact on your physical health, your emotional health, as well as impact compliance," Dr. Reinardy says.

Interacting with others is important, but we need social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Reinardy says there are still things we can do to stay connected.

Now is the time to pick up the phone and call a friend.

"When people are in a situation of quarantine, or just less social contact than what we are used to," she says, "it's important to try and be creative."

She adds it's important we remember, we have been in quarantine before.

And that it might bring some comfort to know thousands of others are going through the same thing.

Experts also say it's important to get accurate information--pick one source to check for updates each day.