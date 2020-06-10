Lock up and keep an eye out for thieves

During the warmer months, thieves take advantage of the good weather to target homes who may have a package on the front steps.

With more people shopping online instead of in-store amid the pandemic, police say it's time to be proactive.

"Remember that there are people out there who are looking for those crimes of opportunity,” said Jessica Schindeldecker, Fargo Police Department. “They are looking for those packages whether it's on the front porch or it’s in the front entryway of an apartment complex so it's very important to remember to track those packages and send them to a safe place if you can."

According to dispatch logs, 32 stolen packages have been reported in Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo in the last two months.

That's compared to the 12 listed on dispatch logs last year in the same time frame.

Mapping out these locations shows they are scattered over the F-M area but tend to happen in clusters. That's why reporting these incidents is so important, in case thieves linger around the same area.

One woman who lives in the Clara Barton neighborhood who did not feel comfortable going on camera says she has had four packages within two weeks go missing.

It's not just your front porches you have to protect, police also make sure you are keeping your car, your garage and your home secure all by locking up.

Dispatch logs show 88 vehicle break-ins in two months.

"It all goes together,” Schindeldecker said. “Locking and securing our valuables, our homes to make sure what's ours stays ours and not somebody else."

It pays to keep your garages closed, doors locked and valuables in the house.

If you do notice suspicious activity or have something stolen police ask that you please report it. Also, talk with your neighbors to work together to keep an eye on your neighborhood.

