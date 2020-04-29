Local temporary shelter for homeless and vulnerable COVID-19 patients

Tuesday night, ambulances were seen outside a south Fargo hotel. Dispatch logs and scanner audio indicate a call for help for someone with COVID-19. Another call for help would be placed soon afterward. A similar situation happened on Monday night.

Sources told Valley News Live that the hotel is one of several in 8 cities across the state providing a place to stay for vulnerable individuals who are homeless and cannot safely stay at existing homeless and domestic violence shelters because they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting results.

“You and I, if we had to quarantine, we could go home to be safe do this but these individuals don't have a safe home to go to or don't have a home at all," said Sara Stolt, COO of the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

Stolt explained that the statewide temporary shelter program has served over 35 people so far, many of whom are still at a shelter, adding if needs grow, the program will be expanded.

“During times of crisis is often when people who are the most vulnerable need the most support and help," said Stolt. "So as a community, as a state, and as the Department of Human Services, we have an obligation to wrap around those individuals, individuals experiencing vulnerability.”

Stolt says each participating shelter is cleaned properly to ensure that there's no risk afterward to those who might stay in the rooms now being used by COVID-19 patients.

“We along with, I feel like every other business in the state, is following CDC guidelines," Stolt said. "So we are using the CDC sanitation and cleaning guidelines and working with partners who can do the disinfecting and sanitation of every space that we are using to assure that they are at the state that they were pre-pandemic.”

Others tied to the hospitality industry told us that all facilities have stepped up cleaning efforts in light of COVID-19 to ensure that any and all risks are minimized.

Shelter location information will not be provided due to health-related privacy concerns and safety considerations. Some participants are fleeing domestic violence.