How local shops stay alive during pandemic

The coronavirus has changed the way people shop, work and socialize. Now local businesses are pivoting the way they operate to make it through these tough times.

In a world of crazy, Ashley Morken says it's time to get crafty.

"Our shop has become both our battle zone and our warehouse," said Ashley Morken, Owner of Unglued.

She's been putting together virtual workshops for customers and inspiring other local businesses to keep going, even during a pandemic.

"I don't want Unglued to end, and I will do everything I can to keep it going," said Morken. "Just try everything that you think of. Now's not the time to be perfect about anything, or to wait for the perfect business strategy."

"What we do is we drop the price a lot simply because we're not going to make our full margin during things like this, events like what we're going through right now," said Minn Dak Owner Greg Kempel. "This is life-changing."

Kempel puts together locally made care packages and sends them all over the country.

"I see a lot of market out there," said Kempel. "I see a lot of potential, but we have to be a little more understanding that it's not buy buy buy you know if you go on Facebook every day and say "I want you to buy this, I want you to buy this, no.'"

Many businesses are pushing their social media. Zandbroz in downtown Fargo just made their first-ever website.

"You know now that we don't have a lot of people coming through our doors, we're working one on one with people a lot more intimately which is really fun," said Josie Danz, Manager of Zandbroz.

Local businesses are helping each other out, even at a time like this.

"When this is over, we're going to have one great celebration," said Kempel.