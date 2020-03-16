Go-to guide for local schools giving out free meals amid coronavirus

Minnesota and North Dakota schools are now closed. Many local families are wondering what's next for kids that rely on school lunches to get by.

"There's a lot of kids out there that don't have a meal," said Ann Bergseth, a Fargo mother.

Ann Bergseth and her husband, Ryan, are all about the children. They just moved back to Fargo from Florida. One thing they brought back with them is their fight for student lunches.

"You get a milk, or you get a juice in here," said Ann. "And then you get a little tiny can of beans."

Those are some of the things inside the snack packs for kids in Florida after hurricanes. The Bergseth's say schools in the area should do the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I mean, it's important because I sometimes grew up without food," said her husband, Ryan. "Maybe they start stealing or something because they can't afford to do anything. It could be just a candy bar out of the convenience store or something like that."

They say right now we have to stick together.

"I mean a kids got to eat, they got to grow up healthy," said Ryan. "When there's not a meal available, I mean, where do they go to?"

"If you got a little extra toilet paper or you got another can of tuna or a loaf of bread that's sitting in the freezer, give it to someone in need," said Ann.

Starting Wednesday, Fargo Public Schools will be giving out free breakfast and lunch for kids. Meals will be provided using a drive-through or walk-up meal pick-up process at specific school sites in Fargo.

Locations providing free meals:

Ed Clapp Elementary School, located at 3131 28th Street South

Wednesday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enter the bus drop off loop in front of the school off of 28th Street South

Madison Elementary School, located at 1040 29th Street North

Wednesday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enter the bus drop off loop on the north side of the school off of 11th Avenue North

Jefferson Elementary School, located at 1701 4th Avenue South

Wednesday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enter the parent drop off loop on the south side of the school off of 4th Avenue South

North High School, located at 801 17th Avenue North

Wednesday through Friday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue North

South High School, located at 1840 15th Avenue South

Wednesday through Friday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue South

Central Cass Schools is doing the same starting Tuesday. Central Cass will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up breakfast and lunches.

If you need food delivered, please note that in the form and we will do our best to set accommodations.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Kni_2_HO8UqGyB-SAQYdtkgf1NnZPu1OmlnH_uIfEjxUNTdWR0NHMDVLODFRUEZKQ0s4T1hXSkdTTi4u

Moorhead Schools is putting together a plan that will start Wednesday.