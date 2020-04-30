Local rancher selling directly to customers amid meat shortage fears

As COVID-19 began to break out, meat processing plants began to turn into hotspots for the spread of the virus.

President Donald Trump announced this week that these plants are essential and must reopen as some of the larger ones closed due to safety concerns. An example: the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls.

Lacey Block is a 6th generation rancher from Havana and owner of Ranchers Rebellion Beef Company. She says she’s had to think of new ways to bring in money.

“This has to be about the last-ditch effort on how to make your ranching operations profitable while you’re trying to fight a marketplace that's not set up for success right now for producers,” said Block.

On Thursday, Block and her dad packed a trailer full of meats and came to Fargo to deliver the farm-fresh cuts directly to those that wanted to buy them. People lined up at the old K-Mart parking lot, while maintaining 6 feet, to buy anything from T-Bone steaks to beef soup bones.

“I think it's a good time to get back to our roots and try to buy local," said one customer, David Boelke. "Try to buy from our farmer neighbors and produce from our gardens that are local rather than supporting our global machine at this point."

Boelke said that not only is he happy to support a local business, but also knowing where the meat he's serving his family came from is at the top of his list.

“We think it's very important even after this pandemic and before that, country of origin labeling should be back in place and maybe even specific state," Boelke said. "Because all I'm looking for today is North Dakota beef.”

Ranchers Rebellion meat is in currently 4 gas stations across the state. Block says she saw the need for farm-fresh meats in the city as store shelves were coming up empty. According to the United States Department of Agriculture's weekly report from April 27th, beef production was down 25%.

“We don't want you guys to feel like there's a shortage," said Block. "We want people to be comfortable and we want people to eat USA raised beef.”

Block says her prices will remain the same even if the prices at big retailers increase.

Ranchers Rebellion Beef Company said they plan to be in Fargo again in a couple of weeks. Block also said that she wants to help other ranchers who are looking for ways to bring their products directly to customers.