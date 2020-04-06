Local public health officials now recommend use of masks

Fargo Cass Public Health officials are now on board with the recommendation of using cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a nationwide effort to prevent greater community spread of coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations on April 3rd for people to wear a cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community spread. Such settings include grocery stores and pharmacies.

The CDC further states: “It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”

Of the new recommendations, Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming says, “This is one more public health measure we can all take to help slow the spread of the disease. This is not meant to take the place of physical distancing and good hand hygiene.”

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

Those critical supplies must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.