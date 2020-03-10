Local hospitals recommending e-visits amid coronavirus concerns

While virtual doctor visits aren't new for Sanford and Essentia hospitals, they're not something that are used very often.

But that might be changing.

As Coronavirus cases spread across the U.S., the number of calls and concerns hospitals here in the Valley receive grows larger.

"'Hey, I traveled. What do I need to be worried about?' Or, 'I may be traveling, what do I need to be worried about or thinking about?'" Sanford Vice President Dr. Douglas Griffin said.

Which is where experts say E-visits will come in handy.

Virtual doctor visits offer the same quality physician care from the comfort of your home instead of a clinic or hospital. Patients complete an online questionnaire that a provider will review. The physician will then give you a diagnosis, treatment plan, or, if necessary, ask to see you in person.

While both Sanford and Essentia say they haven't seen a spike in E-visits yet, they are anticipating one. And they're especially encouraging patients with concerns of Coronavirus symptoms or exposure to utilize an E-visit before going to the hospital or clinic.

"I think we'd like that or a phone call, because we can then screen and direct. Absolutely, if we feel like somebody needs to come in or be directed to see somebody in person we would do that," Griffin said.

Griffin says e-visits are best when it comes to Coronavirus, as it gives hospitals and staff more time to prepare in the event of an active case, as well as keeps other patients safe and exposure-free.

"It is not a disease that we should not take seriously because people have died. Saying that, I think there has been a bit of panic and it's a little bit more in excess than I think is necessary," Griffin said.

Sanford E-visit information: https://www.mysanfordchart.org/MyChart/default.asp?mode=stdfile&option=evisit

Essentia E-visit information: https://www.essentiahealth.org/services/e-visit/