Local gyms offering classes online amid closures

Empty weight racks and treadmills will soon become a familiar sight, as gyms are no longer open to keep members safe.

"It's kind of just crazy how all of this is all going on,” said gym-goer, David Stensland. “I mean I get why they are closing it just for the fact of spreading stuff, so many people are in and out but yeah. I don't know what I am going to do. It's one of my daily things, come here after work, work out and now, I don't know. I'll have to find something to do."

Daily routines are disrupted, but gym staff isn’t letting you off the hook that easily.

Courts Plus, Orangetheory, Solidcore, and more are offering workouts from home.

We’re actually live-streaming a lot of our classes,” said Logan Cossette, Courts Plus Sales Coordinator. “Today, we had body flow all on our Facebook page. After the live is done, it does save there. Which is nice so if you do happen to miss a live stream, you can come back on and watch the footage later."

The classes at those gyms we mentioned are free for everyone. All you need is a Facebook account. The times for the classes are also announced on their page.

Some fitness instructors are even looking to keep the kids active who are home from school.

"How do we keep structure within the home, not just for ourselves but for our children?” asked Mariah Prussia, MPX Fitness owner. “So I am working on with an amazing group of individuals within our community in regards to implementing programs for children. Now that children are home, the key thing is mental health, physical health, spiritual, emotional, all of those different components and providing structure."

These programs are being offered to keep you both physically and mentally active while gyms are closed indefinitely.

Link to Courts Plus: https://www.facebook.com/courtsplus/?ref=br_rs

Link to Orangetheory: https://www.facebook.com/OrangeTheoryFitness/

Link to Solidcore: https://www.instagram.com/solidcore/

Link to MPX Fitness: https://www.facebook.com/MPXFitnessFargo/