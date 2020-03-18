Local grocery stores hiring

Job listings are plentiful despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing businesses throughout the Valley to close.

Hornbacher's and Cashwise are two of the options the recently unemployed have to turn to. Both supermarket chains are owned by Coborn’s Inc. of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Supermarkets are considered essential businesses and will remain operational throughout any further closings.

Hornbacher's Facebook page said part-time and full-time positions are open at all eight of it's locations. They are also offering incentives for certain positions.

Both grocery chains encouraged prospective employees to stop in and ask to speak to a Store Director or to apply online.

Jobs currently listed online range from temporary clerk positions to manager positions.