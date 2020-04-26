Local grocery store switches to curbside pickup during pandemic

By the looks of the parking lot of Fargo Fresh, you wouldn't guess that no one is coming into the store. Located along 45th Street South, it is a grocery store that sells Indian and Middle Eastern foods.

As the coronavirus pandemic was spreading, the owners of Fargo Fresh say they were aware of how easily the virus could spread behind its doors.

“How people shop for groceries is, you pick up items, you put them back, you touch cards," said Sami Saravana of Fargo Fresh. "There's a lot of contact and we thought, okay, how can we be safer about this.”

Fargo Fresh has launched what they’re calling "Corona Free Grocery Shopping". How it works is customers call in their orders, park their cars, and their items are rolled out to them.

“So throughout that entire process there's almost no contact," said Saravana.

Saravana said that his family noticed from the start of the outbreak that grocery stores are a place where people will continue to congregate. He said they wanted to protect their employees and shoppers from getting the infectious disease. Although the change was initially challenging for customers, the idea has caught on.

“Because I feel safe you know," said Nikki Khan, as she was picking up some groceries from Fargo Fresh. "I feel like I'm not exposed to it when I’m coming getting groceries and they are doing all the safety measures.”

Saravana says they hope other small businesses see this is an example of leadership, as opposed to following big-box retailers and what they’re doing.

“As small businesses we can innovate, we can bring out ideas that maybe others haven't considered," said Saravana. "We can make our own little idea or our own strategy towards navigating a tough situation.”

Saravana said the phone has been ringing and even with the change, he estimates they’re filling about 100 orders a day.

Fargo Fresh said they will continue to use this new shopping method until it is safe to open their doors back up again.