Local couple doesn't let COVID-19 stand in the way of their wedding day

Ryan and Britta Kockelman's wedding was supposed to be on May, 24th, but COVID-19 had other plans.

"I was super sad when we were kind of anticipating having this conversation with our parents and just seeing the trajectory of how this Coronavirus was supposed to be spreading... I was super super upset," said Britta.

After talking about what their options could be, they decided to go through with the ceremony and moved their wedding date up to April 11th. Guests were welcome to attend through Facebook Live.

"Our pastor who did the ceremony had like a tripod you could put a phone on and I have the iPhone XR one so the camera is super good and we mounted that on there and we're like, I guess we'll see who tunes in," says Ryan.

Instead of having to worry about a 400 person guest list, over 1,000 people were able to watch.

Ryan says it was cool to see everyone tune in, "I have friends who live overseas like in Europe and other countries and they're commenting and talking about watching and messaging me and I'm like... they wouldn't have got to be there so it's actually cool that they got to watch it!"

But, one moment Britta was looking forward to most was having their first dance as a married couple. Knowing this, Ryan made sure to make this unexpected day, even more memorable.

"We had booked the White House Co., it's the rental company in town, they have a cute warehouse and when Ryan and I arrived, there were a bunch of candles all lit up in a circle all on the floor and Ryan took me over and said, "you were sad you weren't going to be able to have your first dance so I wanted to make that happen." Then we had our first dance and our photographer got to capture it so it was really special and really sweet.

A wedding they never thought they would have, becoming a day they'll never forget.

Plus, to make it even better, they saved their wedding plans for spring of 2021. They plan to do a vow renewal and have the reception as a celebration for their one year anniversary.