Local congregation gathers for first in-person service

It was anything but typical--filling parking lots instead of pews Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Moorhead.

"We were excited to see how it would turn out. We were hoping we would finally get our congregation back," congregation member Barbara Kaste says. "My husband and I made several calls to let everyone know this was going on today."

Kaste and her husband have been coming to Our Redeemer for half a century.

Friend Sheryl Jones says she's been sitting in the pews since 1994.

"Something was missing," Jones says. "This just felt so good today to be here with everyone on a Sunday, singing and hearing scripture."

It's people like Kaste and Jones, and the other 60 that showed up Sunday, the church is excited to welcome back.

"We were expecting to break the law and go ahead and open up anyway," Congregation Council President Gary Euren says. "At least that is off the table now."

The church will have to follow CDC guidelines--limiting capacity, social distancing and sanitizing.

They'll do so and open the doors next Sunday.

As great as it was to get back, there's more these church-goers are looking forward to.

"It's just being with other people and having fellowship with others," congregation member Linda Pederson says. "I think it's so important. I can do things on my own, but being in fellowship with other people strengthens my faith."

Kaste agreeing, "It's going to be even better when we finally get to go inside, sit in a pew, have the kneeling pads and truly be inside the church."

For this congregation, next Sunday can't come soon enough.

