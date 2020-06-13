Local church and BLM help feed community during pandemic

Saturday morning a local church partnered with Black Lives Matter to help feed hundreds of families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-five thousand pounds of fresh produce, now in the fridges of families across the metro.

And, it was all free.

"Well, a friend of mine who was coming over here for work told me to come to the church," Douglesas Petawy says. "I said, 'What's going on?' He said, 'They're giving away stuff.' So I came over here."

The Northview Church in South Fargo is reaching the hearts of the community, serving people in need during the pandemic.

"It's a blessing," Petawy says. "Always be grateful for the little things. It ain't always the big things."

Before 8 a.m., they handed out boxes to nearly 25 people.

Later, hundreds more.

"I came here to get the produce from the church," Keeton Schaff says. "I'm giving one to each of my neighbors."

Black Lives Matter organizers teamed up with the church to fill cars.

"We are also about giving back to our community," Faith Dixon with Black Lives Matter says. "This is a community that we love, so we wanted to make sure that we showed up."

"I think it's awesome," Schaff says. "Especially when it's a hard time like this."

"We are eating good," Petawy says. "As you can see, I need the vegetables!"

Pastor Cal Thompson, or "Papa C," is known as the man with the servant's heart.

He started "Reach the Heart" about a year ago.

"I've had them pull up and thank me," Thompson says. "Some in tears, some wanting to give me money, but that's not what it's about. I could almost dance for you right now I'm so excited."

All of the food--and the trailer--donated.

Pastor Cal saying he's happy to pay it forward.

"Let's just help each other, bless each other and encourage one another," Thompson says.

"It brings so much joy to know we are helping families that are in need during the COVID pandemic," Dixon adds.

Reach the Heart and Black Lives Matter will be giving out twice as many boxes--that's 50,000 pounds of produce--on Sat. June 27.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northview Church parking lot.