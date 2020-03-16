Local businesses combat Covid-19 social distancing

The rapid spreading of the Coronavirus across the nation is prompting feelings of uncertainty for many local business owners and their employees.

As many are taking social distancing measures, local business owners are taking measures of their own to keep doors open.

Cindy O'Day has been running O'Day Cache in downtown Fargo for nearly two decades.

Selling antiques and accessories from all over the world, she has her hands full.

But she says, the last few days have been a little quieter than usual.

"I felt that after it was brought to everyone's attention, people have slowed down coming downtown, or going shopping, or going to a restaurant," Cindy says.

She gets most of her items from China and India. O'Day Cache isn't the only local business feeling the pressure.

Like mother, like daughter, Teresa O'Day has owned Proper, the boutique next door, for a decade.

"Everyone is really nervous and we don't know what is going to happen," Teresa says.

Her other location in Minneapolis is shutting down for a couple of weeks because of Covid-19.

"We are just preparing. We know it's on the horizon," Teresa says. "We are doing all we can to get things online, so people can shop from home and not have to be out and about during this time."

Both Cindy and Teresa want to help shoppers afraid of venturing out.

They're pushing online sales with free shipping.

"It's important to support local businesses so they can keep their employees, keep their stores going, pay their rent, the electric bill, the heating bill," Cindy says.

O'Day Cache is even offering free same day deliveries to the Fargo-Moorhead area.

"It's been stressful not knowing what's coming, not knowing what the right thing to do is," Teresa says.

There are a couple of other things you can do to show your support. You can share local business information on social media and buy gift cards to use later down the road.

"Try to keep your local businesses still in business during this time," Cindy says. "We will go that extra mile."

On top of all this, the O'Days say, they are taking extra steps to make sure their shops are clean as possible for those who do venture out.