Local business' small gesture spreading positivity

It’s an unprecedented time.

“In the news today, we find so much that it’s negative," Knight Printing General Manager Dan Fetsch says.

That's why they're taking their downtime and their tools— and making something positive.

“We came up with the idea of 'support local, show love' posters. We are going to give out to the community, so they can put them up in their windows, in their businesses and show support for the people of the community.”

The signs say “Stay Strong America 2020.”

They are free for anyone and everyone.

It's a small gesture, hoping to share this positive message amid tough times.

"Maybe they will crack a smile or a kid will get excited to put it in a window," he Fetsch says. "Something you can drive around town and see and think, okay people are doing what they can in this tough time."

If you'd like to pick up a sign, you can swing by Knight Printing on Main Ave. in Fargo.

They are out front for you to take as many as you'd like.

