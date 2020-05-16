Local business raises grocery money for North Dakota families

Before Erik Hatch became the owner of Hatch Realty in Fargo, he spent a decade working in ministry at First Lutheran Church.

It's a big reason why he's continued searching for ways to serve and care for others.

"As COVID hits and we all feel really helpless, we just said, 'Let's do something,'" Hatch says. "We didn't know what that something was, but we knew we had to do something."

His wife is a teacher at Eagles Elementary and he knows the pressures families are facing in these unprecedented times.

"I think of those students that need the regulatory of school. They need the consistency, the food and the normalcy that school can provide."

He and his team pulled together--using social media--to raise over 15,000 dollars to get groceries to families all over North Dakota.

Stacking up on gift cards from stores like Hornbacher's and Walmart.

"We wanted to be able to help families get gift cards so they can go out and get some food to better feed their families."

Now, families with kids in school in Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck will have a chance to fill empty fridges and cabinets.

"If we don't take care of our own, nobody else will."

Hatch spent his whole life in Fargo. Growing up, he says the community gave his family a chance and he wants to do the same for others.

"If I don't pay it back, in fact I don't want to pay it back, I want to pay it forward. If I can't pay it forward, then I'm not doing my job to be a good community member."