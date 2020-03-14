Local business deals with Coronavirus related cancellations

"It's something that I was really looking forward to. So I made a negative into a positive. When the market got canceled I thought, 'What in the world am I going to do with all these scones that I was ready to bake?'"

Michele LaHaise-Bates is the woman behind Michele's Table. She specializes in scones.

She's been coming to the Red River Market for years. This winter market would have been her 5th, but as the Coronavirus spread, she prepared for the worst.

"I was expecting it and I thought, well I better be proactive here, in the event," said LaHaise-Bates. "I'm an idea person and I just thought let's make a negative into a positive...and it definitely was a positive!"

She posted on Facebook about the cancellation and all the stock that she didn't know what to do with.

"My phone lit up," said LaHaise-Bates. "I was absolutely overwhelmed. I received many more orders than what I had product for. So I ended up having to make them a couple more times. I ended up selling maybe a third more than what I would on a regular market day."

She baked them, wrapped them, and set off, hand-delivering them to her regulars and new customers.

"When I found out that the Red River Market wasn't gonna be happening, I wanted to still support local business, because small businesses supporting each other is huge in our community," said one customer, Dina Schultz.

During a trying time, came an opportunity for the community to band together.

If you're interested in Michele's Table, click here.