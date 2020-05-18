Local bride getting ‘second’ wedding with new COVID-19 guidelines

Getting married in a pandemic isn’t exactly what little girls dream of, but despite the odds, Kyla Halvorson and her new husband Austin tied the knot two weekends ago with just twelve people total in attendance.

“It definitely went as best as it could," Halvorson said.

But the newlyweds’ celebration isn’t quite over yet, as the pair have a second reception date planned next month— A decision they made back in March when COVID-19 closures first started.

“It's really sad that there’s gonna be a lot of people who are missing it just because there are a lot of last-minute changes, and people have to work. It’s on a Sunday on top of it, but we just couldn’t push it off,” Halvorson said.

Halvorson says they saved some aspects of their big day, like their first dance and unity ceremony, for next month’s celebration.

“It’ll have that full new-day magic again and that’s kind of what we were aiming for,” she said.

Halvorson says around 150 people will be there, but like many other local wedding venues we spoke to today, Halvorson says she’s not exactly sure how social distancing that many people will look.

Governor Doug Burgum announced on Friday venues' capacity will be limited to 50% of normal operating capacity, up to 250 people and says guests must allow for six feet of spacing between groups.

“Luckily (The Pines Venue) have the room to fit that much. So they’ll probably keep households and couples together and then spacing everyone out,” Halvorson said.

She says everyone from the venue down to the pastor has been understanding of the situation, most of the time offering their services two days for the price of one.

“We know we’re not going to get the big thing that we want, but we’re getting what we can,” Halvorson said.

She says they’re urging guests not to attend next months reception if they’re immunocompromised or feeling sick, and say they will ask guests to leave if social distancing measures aren’t being followed.

“I’m sure there’s many people who don’t agree with what we’re doing, but we’re taking as many precautions as we can,” Halvorson said.

Other local weddings venues we spoke with today say meals are allowed to be served as long as they are not buffets, and say dancing is also still allowed as long as guests don’t congregate in one area.