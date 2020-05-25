Local Memorial Day events

Local veteran organizations are honoring America's fallen soldiers today, even though some things may look a bit different this year.

There will be three different ceremonies with the first one starting at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery. Local veteran groups will then move to the Sunset Memorial Gardens for a ceremony at noon.

The guest speaker at Sunset Memorial Gardens will be a local Vietnam Veteran.

Valley News Lives, Lisa Budeau, is the guest speaker at the Riverside ceremony. Her father is a local Vietnam Veteran.

The Fargo National Cemetery is still hosting their annual ceremony, but this year, it will be a virtual event.

Local veteran groups will be visiting every cemetery in the F- M area and will perform a prayer, rifle salute and taps.

Commander of the F-M United Patriotic Bodies, Jason Hicks, says the public is welcome to attend the ceremonies, but they will need to bring their own chairs this year and sit six feet apart from each other.