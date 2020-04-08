Local Fergus Falls companies coming together to provide PPE for healthcare workers

Hospitals across the nation are facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare staff. This includes things like face masks, face shields and even gowns.

It may feel like we're hearing about these shortages in large cities, like New York, but the shortage is happening right here in our region.

That's why local Fergus Falls companies are coming together to help support hospitals in need, like Lake Regional Hospital out of Fergus Falls.

Greater Fergus Falls reached out to companies like Excel and Shoretex to see if they could use similar materials to create PPE for the hospital. The answer was far from no.

Excel was able to use materials on hand to create face shields for staff and Shoretex is creating gowns. Both companies say that they just wanted to help keep our healthcare workers safe during this uncertain time.