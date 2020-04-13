Legislation introduced for beer and wine to-go orders in Minnesota

Legislation that would allow restaurants to temporarily offer to-go sales of beer and wine in Minnesota is expected to be considered by the state Legislature on Tuesday.

“Businesses across Minnesota have been devastated by the events of recent weeks. They’ve made the best of the situation by offering to-go sales of food – and there’s no reason they shouldn’t be allowed to sell their inventories of alcohol and make cash now,” said Senator Karin Housley (R-St. Marys Point), the bill’s chief author.

The bill will temporarily allow all establishments with current on-scale liquor licenses to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption, in addition to their takeout food offerings, for the duration of the peacetime emergency declaration.

The alcoholic beverages will be required to be sold in the original, unopened packaging, and be limited to 144 ounces per order for beer and 1500 milliliters per order for wine.