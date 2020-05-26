Lawn mower blamed for shed fire

It appears a lawn mower started a shed fire in rural Crookston, MN.

Firefighters were called out Monday a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found thick black smoke coming out of a service door to an unattached metal shed.

Officials say the owner was mowing lawn and had put the lawn mower in the shed prior to noticing the smoke.

The mower was a total loss and other equipment inside the shed sustained moderate damage.

The shed was able to be saved.

No one was hurt.