Law enforcement warns of fatal drug "Fire" in northern Minnesota

Law enforcement officers across northern Minnesota are warning of a potentially fatal drug circulating in the area, called "Fire".

Already the drug has been linked to one death.

The Pine to Prairie and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Forces seized approximately 160 grams of a suspected fentanyl in northern Minnesota on Monday.

The suspected fentanyl is a fine crystal with a pink color, which has been sold as heroin under the street name "Fire."

The substance is reported to be extremely potent and potentially fatal to users or to those who may inadvertently come in contact with the substance.

Several arrests have been made in the case, but charges have not yet been filed.

The substance is being analyzed the BCA. The public is encouraged report any information regarding this substance to law enforcement.

The Pine to Prairie and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Forces are Violent Crime Enforcement Teams operating in northern Minnesota and partially funded by the Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs.

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force covers Beltrami County, Hubbard County, Cass County, Koochiching County, Mahnomen County, City of Bemidji, City of Park Rapids, City of International Falls, Leech Lake Reservation, and White Earth Reservation.