Latest on Minnesota Coronavirus cases

In Minnesota, about 868 people have been tested for COVID-19. Most recent numbers show 21 tests have come back positive.

The cases are from Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Wright County. Out of those who tested positive, one is in their teens. Others are in their 30's and 60's.

The patient tested in Dakota County is the first teen that has tested positive in the state.

The risk level remains low, both in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline has been extended to be open from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M., 7 days a week.

The number is (651)-201-3920.

