Latest coronavirus case counts in ND and MN

North Dakota officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 30.

Four of those people are hospitalized.

The new cases are a woman in her 30s from Burleigh County who picked it up through travel and a man in his 40s from Pierce County who was in close contact with another case.

The state has had more than 1,000 negative tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

Minnesota health officials say the state now has 169 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

The latest figure Sunday morning is up 32 from a day earlier.

So far the state has recorded one death, a Ramsey County person in their 80s who had underlying medical conditions.

Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to move personal protective equipment from Camp Ripley to a state warehouse in St. Paul.

Many hospitals and medical workers have complained about a shortage of such gear.