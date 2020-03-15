Late night fire displaces people in GF apartment building

People displaced by an apartment fire late Saturday night in Grand Forks are expected to be allowed to go home Sunday.

Fire crews got a call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire at 815 39th Street North, and found flames coming from a third floor window of a multi-unit building. The fire was knocked down and extinguished while the structure was evacuated.

Fire damage is contained to a single unit, with some water damage to the two units below. One person from a unit not directly involved in the fire was transported to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries.

Damage estimates are more than $10,000, but investigators are still trying to pinpoint the cause.

People in F building were displaced for the night, but will allowed back into their apartments Sunday.