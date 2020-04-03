Lane closure on westbound Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls on Saturday

On Saturday, April 4, motorists traveling westbound on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls will encounter a lane closure for approximately one mile. The right lane will be closed as crews remove a semi from the ditch near milepost 57. The semi went off the road Thursday evening, but due to the winter weather advisory and icy road conditions, crews were not able to clear the crash sooner.

The work will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to take approximately six hours.

