6-year-old Thomas Calder walked into his room to find it redecorated, top to bottom, with his favorite: Thomas the Train.

Tommy was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 4 years old. Since then, he's been back and forth between his home in Warren, Minnesota, to the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

Through it all, Tommy stays smiling.

"He's very energetic. Very, very lovable,” said Tina Flier, Tommy’s mom. “He loves to hug."

Landon Solberg's parents, Andrea and Travis Solberg took notice of this little boy and wanted to use Landon’s Light Foundation to make his dreams come true.

"Those are qualities we saw in Landon's journey as well," said Andrea Solberg.

They decided to take his love of Thomas the Train and bring it right into his home.

"It’s been really fun to bring this project together and bring it to life for such a special, special little boy,” said Andrea.

Tommy's room was decked out with new floors, decorations, and cubbies for all his toys and books.

“Now they don’t have to worry about the cleaning and the organizing. They can simply spend time in that space,” Andrea said. “He's a special little boy that continues to radiate so much happiness and joy despite his circumstances."

Through Tommy and his smile, Landon’s light will keep shining.

Landon’s Light Foundation said they had a lot of community support that helped make Tommy's dream room a reality.

To learn more information about the Landon’s Light Miracle Moment Project, click here.